The Most Eco-Friendly Non-Dairy Milks

How Does Eating Dairy Affect Cows?

While it would be nice to think that cows naturally produce milk, and that the process of milking them is natural, unfortunately that is not the case. For a cow to produce milk, a farmer artificially inseminates her; after she gives birth, her calf is taken away before they can nurse from their mother; her udders are then hooked up to a milking machine, and her breastmilk is taken from her. The cycle then repeats, with her being impregnated over and over, until she can no longer produce enough milk. At that point, she is slaughtered for beef.

So not only is drinking non-dairy milk (especially some of the lower impact milks like coconut milk, hemp milk, pea protein milk, and oat milk) a positive choice for the planet, but it's also a great choice for protecting animals.