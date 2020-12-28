Who Is Plant Based Jeff? What You Need to Know About His Sea Moss Products

Who Is Plant Based Jeff? What You Need to Know About His Sea Moss ProductsBy Andrew Krosofsky
Updated
Plant Based Jeff is best known for his sea moss business, but the vegan transition coach also has an undeniable charisma and enthusiasm that has helped many others to discover the benefits of living a vegan lifestyle. Thanks to the success of his own vegan experience, Plant Based Jeff has become something of a self-made expert on the subject of healthy living.
But who is Plant Based Jeff? Keep reading to learn about the entrepreneur — and to find out if his sea moss business is legit.
Who is Plant Based Jeff?
Jeff Austin, better known as Plant Based Jeff, is a vegan life coach and entrepreneur who has dedicated his life to putting a positive spin on plant-based living. His recipes, inspirational videos, vegan transition courses, and his natural sea moss products have inspired many towards living a healthier, plant-based lifestyle.
What is Plant Based Jeff’s method for vegan transition?
Plant Based Jeff’s own struggle with weight loss and his subsequent shedding of 65 pounds due to switching to a plant-based diet are the catalysts that spurred him to help other people. Obesity is at an all-time high these days. According to the CDC, about 42.4 percent of the U.S. population is obese. That’s around 70 million adults. As a result, chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, and heart attacks are affecting more young people than they ever have before.
Jeff’s program is designed to help people lose weight naturally by shifting to a lower-calorie, plant-based diet. So if you are not looking to lose weight, consider another vegan transition course, such as Veganuary.
Plant Based Jeff’s program can be helpful because it helps to allay some of the doubts folks might have about the supposed “dietary restrictions” that stigmatize a vegan lifestyle. His program can tell you where to shop for the best foods for the lifestyle and which foods to avoid, as well as some of the best natural products to use and what foods and herbs may help with weight loss. (That said, you should consult with a doctor before making any major dietary changes and before taking any new supplements.)
Jeff's goal is to condition your mind and body towards the transition with a "naturally detox" — though many health experts view "detoxes" as completely unnecessary, so take that with a grain of salt.
Even partially transitioning to a plant-based diet can be a boost to your health. According to the BBC, people who choose to eat vegan and vegetarian diets have a lower risk of heart disease. The diet is higher in fiber and lower in cholesterol — both things that help improve overall health.
What’s the deal with sea moss?
You can’t talk about Plant Based Jeff without talking about his sea moss product. Sea moss, also known as Irish moss or red algae, is a health food product packed with vitamins and minerals. According to the Plant Based Jeff website, sea moss contains calcium, magnesium, chromium, sulfur compounds, protein, iodine, bromine, selenium, pectin, manganese, potassium, iron, zinc, B-vitamins, and vitamin C.
Even if sea moss sounds questionable on the surface, it’s certainly jam-packed with nutritious compounds. According to The Beet, sea moss possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It has been used as a demulcent for treating things like cold, flu, diabetes, and intestinal issues. CNN has even reported that sea moss might even be effective at treating certain cancers. And according to Health, sea moss also supports joint and bone health, as well as skin and mental clarity.
This information corroborates the claims on Jeff’s website and makes one consider adding sea moss to one’s diet. Not bad for what’s essentially reddish slime.
How does one consume sea moss?
Plant Based Jeff’s sea moss can be used in smoothies, herbal teas, juices, and raw dessert recipes. His website suggests it for things like raw cheesecakes, whipped cream, mousse, non-dairy ice cream, sauces, dressings, jams, puddings, and chutneys. For those with savory tastes, sea moss can be added to miso soup broths and used to create a thick, nutritious soup stock.
Sea moss can even be added to your bath, where it can give mineral healing and added skin hydration. Plant Based Jeff’s website sells his sea moss products as a gel, in capsule form, and as a dried product that comes in purple or gold varieties.
Is Plant Based Jeff's sea moss business legit?
In addition to selling sea moss to customers directly, Jeff also sells a product called the Sea Moss Biz in a Box, which comes with sea moss you can resell as well as an online course guiding you in starting your sea moss business. This sounds a lot like a multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme, which tend to take financial advantage of participants. If you want to check out Plant Based Jeff's course or sea moss products, they're a great opportunity for supporting a Black-owned business — but please don't get involved in any pyramid schemes.