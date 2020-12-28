Who Is Plant Based Jeff? What You Need to Know About His Sea Moss Products

Plant Based Jeff is best known for his sea moss business, but the vegan transition coach also has an undeniable charisma and enthusiasm that has helped many others to discover the benefits of living a vegan lifestyle. Thanks to the success of his own vegan experience, Plant Based Jeff has become something of a self-made expert on the subject of healthy living.

But who is Plant Based Jeff? Keep reading to learn about the entrepreneur — and to find out if his sea moss business is legit.