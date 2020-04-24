9 Viral Quarantine Recipes, Made Vegan

The COVID-19 pandemic has left people with a lot of extra time on their hands — time that many are using to get in the kitchen and bake . And over the past few weeks, a bunch of recipes have gone viral (no pun intended) on the internet, as it’s become a trend to make them while home in quarantine.

The best part is, if you follow a plant-based diet to keep your environmental footprint low, you can still enjoy all of these recipes. All of the below recipes are for sweet treats, so they were already either vegan or vegetarian, and all that needs to be replaced are eggs and dairy. There are endless ways to replace eggs, and the best way varies depending on the recipe — so check out this guide to vegan egg replacements from Joy the Baker. As for replacing milk and butter, store-bought non-dairy alternatives can easily be substituted.

Read on for nine viral quarantine recipes made vegan — and if you decide to spam your Instagram followers with endless photos of your creations, no judgment.