BIllie Eilish Says She Doesn't Fly Private, for New 'Vogue' Cover Along With Eight Climate Activists

In a cover story for Vogue published on Jan 4, 2023, Billie Eilish kept the focus on her favorite topic (besides music, of course): climate justice.

Eilish spoke about her passion for educating people on the climate crisis, the climate anxiety she feels, as well as how she works to take climate action and reduce her own impact. In the interview, she even addressed whether or not she takes private jets, something that many celebrities of her caliber have been criticized for.