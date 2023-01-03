Get Into the Veganuary Spirit With These Books About Veganism

Every January, people from around the world sign up for Veganuary as their New Year's resolution, pledging to go vegan for the first month of the year. Adopting a vegan lifestyle — which aims to exclude animal products from dairy to leather — is one of the best choices we can make for the environment, for animals, and even for our personal health.

If you're participating in Veganuary, we've rounded up some books about veganism that will help you on your journey this month.