How 22-Year-Old Climate Activist Maya Penn Stays Motivated Amidst Eco-Anxiety (Exclusive)

If you are looking for some inspiration and motivation within the climate movement, look no further than Maya Penn.

The 22-year-old, “solutions-based” climate activist and entrepreneur has accomplished more over the past 14 years of her career (you read that right — she got started when she was just 8) than you can imagine, from starting her own business to founding a nonprofit to writing a book. The Atlanta-based changemaker even received a commendation from President Barack Obama, and was named part of Oprah Winfrey’s SuperSoul 100 at age 16.