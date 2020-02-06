How Eco-Anxiety Is Inspiring Americans to Make Behavioral Changes for the Planet

So if you are hoping to get your friends and family on board with living sustainably, don't just tell them they should go zero waste, eat plant-based, quit flying, and give up their car. Instead, take the results of this survey into account. Encourage the people in your life to read more news about the climate crisis, follow social media accounts that discuss the issues facing the planet, and watch documentaries about the climate (such as Cowspiracy and An Inconvenient Truth). Additionally, you can compassionately talk to others about the ways the climate crisis is already affecting humans and how it will continue to affect future generations, share things you learn about the climate crisis on social media, and continue on your own sustainable living journey.