Is Crocheting Hard? Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Giving the Craft a Try Like most crafts, crocheting comes easily to some, but might be challenging to others. Keep reading to learn more about the basics of crochet. By Rayna Skiver Dec. 13 2023, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Is crocheting hard? The intriguing craft doesn’t require any magical skills or talents, per se, but it’s not doable without putting in some work. Like any other hobby or craft, learning how to crochet takes time and effort. You won’t become the world’s best crocheter overnight, but you might be able to make a few granny squares. Stick around to learn how to get started.

Is crocheting hard?

Asking if crocheting is hard is kind of like asking if painting is hard. Most people can pick up a brush and paint a picture, but creating an intricate piece of art would require more time and a lot of technical skill. Almost anyone can crochet, but each person’s learning process will be completely different.

Some can complete a simple project on the very first day. But plenty of people might need a few days to figure out how to hold the hook properly and make a chain. Both are acceptable — everyone learns at their own pace!

To kick-start your crochet journey, it helps to determine how you want to learn. Are you going to watch videos? Do you want to read patterns from a book? Will you attend a class or receive guidance from a friend? Are you going to wing it?

Try to set yourself up for success. If one method doesn’t work, don’t be afraid to change things up. It’s also important to remember that developing a new skill isn’t easy, especially if it’s something that you’re super unfamiliar with. For some, crocheting will be hard in the beginning — it could be tempting to just give up. You'll get it if you push through the challenges and keep practicing.

How long does it take to learn how to crochet?

When it comes to learning how to crochet, everyone’s timeline is different. Typically, how fast you pick it up depends on how much time you have, how diligent and dedicated you are, and if you have any experience with similar crafts. If you’re starting as a total beginner, you could learn as fast as one to two weeks, according to Pocket Yarnlings. If you have access to good teaching resources or an instructor — whether they’re a professional or a friend — it’s possible to figure it out even sooner.

On the other hand, if you only try to crochet once or twice a week and give up as soon as it becomes too confusing, your journey will take much longer.

Crochet basics:

Before you even think about picking up a hook, it’s crucial to become familiar with the main crochet terms and ideas. Jumping into a hobby without knowing anything is a recipe for disaster.

Luckily, creators on the internet have provided us with thousands of blog posts, videos, books, and tutorials on the topic. They cover every detail you need to know, from what hook size to use to a comprehensive video on how to crochet your dog a pair of boots. The sky is the limit!

You’ll want to start by learning about hooks and yarn, as these are the two most essential items for crocheting. For beginners, it’s best to use a wool or acrylic yarn that’s light, medium, or bulky, according to Brunaticality on YouTube. Using a heavier yarn type makes it easier to see and count your stitches. In terms of what hook to use, sizes between four and six millimeters are the most common. In addition to your yarn and hook, tools like a tape measure, tapestry needle, scissors, and stitch counters will all come in handy.

Once you have everything you need, it’s time to crochet. Most beginners start by learning how to make granny squares, which are small squares made of basic stitches. These are the foundation of many different projects, so it’s important to know how to crochet them.

After you choose a granny square, you will need to follow a pattern or video tutorial. To successfully complete your project, you’ll have to understand terms like slip knot, yarn over, chain, single crochet, half-double crochet, and double crochet. Knowing how to fasten off and weave in your ends is also essential.