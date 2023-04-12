Home > Small Changes > Living Source: ISTOCK 7 Beginner-Friendly Crochet Patterns for Spring Crochet allows you to make all sorts of items that are both cute and functional right at home. For a quick weekend project, check out these crochet patterns for spring. By Rayna Skiver Apr. 12 2023, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

Even if you’re new to crocheting and only know the crochet basics, you can still make some cool stuff. While a project might seem difficult, it actually might be a lot easier than it looks — believe it or not, a lot of fun patterns employ very simple stitches and techniques. And even if you have yet to learn all of the basics, most of the time, you can alter a pattern to fit your skill level. Don’t let anything hold you back — give these crochet patterns for spring a try!

This granny square tote bag crochet pattern is super beginner-friendly!

Tote bags make for a great project because they can be used in so many ways. You can use them for shopping, school, the beach, or just as your everyday bag — the possibilities are endless.

This pattern from Hopelessly Devoted Crochet is super easy and fun! For this, all you need to know is single crochet, double crochet, and how to make granny squares. This bag uses a few different yarn colors, but if you don’t know how to color switch yet, it’s not necessary. You can use a single color instead, or you can use a multi-colored yarn.

Try out this cute bucket hat crochet pattern.

There are a ton of different ways to crochet a bucket hat, which means you can totally customize it to fit your style. Once again, you’ll have to know how to make granny squares — as you can see, this is a very important part of crocheting.

Your hat can be as simple or elaborate as you want. You can use one color, multiple colors, complex granny squares, or simple granny squares, it’s all up to you. This post from Crafting Happiness gives you seven different ideas! Even if bucket hats aren’t your thing, that doesn’t mean you can’t or shouldn’t make one — it's still a cute gift to give friends or family.

This crocheted water bottle holder is perfect for spring.

We all know that staying hydrated is important, especially as the weather gets warmer, but we also know that lugging around a 40-ounce water bottle is not always fun. So why not make a cute little bag for it? DIY Magazine listed a ton of simple patterns for you to check out!

You can make a water bottle holder in a variety of ways, but this pattern from Ravelry is probably one of the easiest. Surprisingly, no granny squares are required for this one, but you do have to know how to make a magic circle. While this can be tricky for some beginners, all it takes is some practice and you’ll get it.

Make a granny stripe picnic blanket with this crochet pattern.

Making a blanket is one of those projects that seem impossible to beginner crocheters. Well, here’s some great news: It’s totally possible! It’s certainly true that this is a big project, but that doesn’t always correlate with being difficult. A project like this can be extremely fulfilling and motivating for people just starting to crochet.

Pattern Center recommends this easy granny stripe blanket for beginners. For this, you simply repeat the same stitch over and over again — so once you have that mastered, you’re good to go! Like the other projects, you can switch colors, stick to a single color, or use multi-colored yarn.

These blankets are perfect for a spring picnic! Or, if you’re feeling generous, they also make for a great gift — whether it’s for a holiday, birthday, or baby shower, people will love this thoughtful, handmade present.

These crocheted flower coasters are easy and quick.

Coasters are an awesome beginner project because they’re simple and don’t require a lot of time or skill. If you’ve figured out granny squares and the magic circle, you can totally make a flower coaster — this also might be a good way to practice color switching. Hayhay Crochet breaks everything down in her tutorial, making the pattern even easier to try out. These coasters are a super cute way to add a subtle spring touch to your home without breaking the bank or buying brand-new decor.

There are a lot of cool coaster designs that are great for spring. In addition to flowers, you can create various fruit-themed coasters such as strawberries, oranges, lemons, and kiwis. Or you can take a totally different route and make these amazing sun coasters by Yarnandy. Don’t be afraid to experiment with new things — it’s a great way to learn more and get better at crocheting!

If you love reading, try out this leaf bookmark crochet pattern:

Calling all readers! Don’t let anyone tell you that you don’t need any more bookmarks — this is completely untrue and they have no idea what they’re talking about. Crocheted bookmarks are extremely cute and 100 percent necessary. For those just starting out, this leaf bookmark from Tying an End is perfect. The pattern is pretty simple, requires only one color, and takes very little time, so why not give it a try? If your skills are more advanced, you could try making a flower bookmark, too.

This pattern from Lulu Loves is a great option if you want to try out an easy flower bookmark instead of a leaf. For those of you that are a bit more advanced, check out this pattern from A Board of Free Crochet Patterns — this one is definitely more complicated, but it gives you some beautiful results. You really can’t go wrong with any of these bookmarks, all of them are perfect for spring and will totally impress fellow bookworms.

This spring basket crochet pattern is a nice challenge for beginners.

Elisa Valoroso’s spring basket pattern is everything. This is a great project idea for beginners looking to get out of their comfort zone. There’s no better feeling than being able to crochet something you need — a basket can serve many different purposes and will always be put to good use! Plus, the tulip design is a great touch.

