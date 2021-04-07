New to Hiking? These Outdoor Adventure Groups Are Designed for Beginners

MeetUp is a social media platform that enables users to connect with other like-minded city dwellers, wherever you are. If you search "hiking" and "your city," there's likely to be hundreds of results for hiking newbs. In New York City, where nature tends to be somewhat inaccessible, there's a group called NYC Chill Hiking, Camping, and Other Activities, and in Los Angeles there's Casual Hikes Orange County. There are a lot of options — just feel out the vibe and make sure it isn't too intense.