Wellness Apps Started by Celebs, From Chris Hemsworth to Carrie Underwood

A few years back, Chris Hemsworth created his own fitness and wellness app called Centr , which connects users with a team of nutrition and workout experts the actor hand-picked himself. On May 12, the spicy Australian actor is leading and narrating an in-app Lean to Meditate series, which he says is “a great place to start” with meditation. Each session has a different focus, such as: stress release, sleep visualizations, breathing, focus, motivation, body scan, and peak performance.

“With a few short meditations, you’ll be feeling calmer — and sleeping better — in no time. By just listening to one meditation each day you’ll be feeling the benefits," he said in a statement sent to Green Matters.

We'll pretty much agree to anything a Hemsworth tells us to do — needless to say, we're downloading the app as we speak.