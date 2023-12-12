Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Low-Impact Living 10 Free Christmas Crochet Patterns to Help You Get Into the Holiday Spirit Looking for the best free Christmas crochet patterns? Keep reading to learn how to make garlands, stockings, ornaments, and more. By Rayna Skiver Dec. 12 2023, Updated 3:21 p.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

There’s no better time than the holiday season to try your hand at crocheting. Not only can you learn how to make cozy items like blankets and scarves, but you can also create your own seasonal decor.

Article continues below advertisement

These free Christmas crochet patterns will show you how to craft everything from stockings to gingerbread houses. Don’t be scared to give one a shot — there’s a project for everyone, from beginners to experts.

Tree garland

Source: ISTOCK

Decorating your home with different types of garland is an excellent way to ring in the Christmas season. To crochet a mini tree garland, use this beginner-friendly pattern from OTH Crochet Nook. If trees aren’t your thing, you can try snowflakes, “paper” rings, or even gingerbread gnomes.

Article continues below advertisement

Bulb ornament

Changing your tree’s color scheme or theme can be enticing, but buying a new set of ornaments doesn’t always have the same appeal. If you want to give your tree a new look, try crocheting a couple of ornaments. Sigoni Macaroni’s tutorial is ideal for crafters of all skill levels.

Article continues below advertisement

Ugly sweater ornament

For a more unique ornament, check out this ugly Christmas sweater pattern from Raffamusa Designs. This funky decor could also make for a lovely handmade gift since it’s relatively easy to personalize.

Article continues below advertisement

Tree skirt

Every tree needs a skirt, so why not crochet one? Betty McKnit’s six-day superstar pattern is an excellent project to undertake this season. Once the work is finished, you’ll have something meaningful to hold onto for years to come.

Article continues below advertisement

Advent calendar

Who doesn’t love a good advent calendar? Not only do you receive a few gifts, but you also get something extra special to look forward to every day. There’s just one small problem: They can be pretty unsustainable.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of purchasing one from the store, you can crochet your own advent calendar and fill it with items you know you’ll love. Problem solved! Check out this amazing pattern from Gathered.

Article continues below advertisement

Christmas-themed hot pad

Hot pads are a necessity year-round, which is why it’s totally acceptable to craft a few with seasonal themes. These crochet candy cane hot pads from Daisy Farm Crafts bring the right amount of Christmas cheer into the kitchen.

Article continues below advertisement

Granny square stocking

If you have some extra granny squares from past projects just lying around, this stocking pattern from CrochEt Cetera is perfect. This is a great way to use old materials, all while creating something new.

Article continues below advertisement

Wreath drink cozy

You can’t go wrong with a nice drink cozy, especially if you’re someone who loves a hot beverage during the winter months. This wreath cozy crochet pattern from Heather Corinne Crochets is practical and easy.

Article continues below advertisement

Candy cane pillow

While everyone is running to HomeGoods to get the newest viral holiday pillow that they just have to have — spoiler alert: it’s unnecessary — you can stay home. It turns out that crocheting a festive candy cane pillow is easier than it seems. To try Just Be Crafty’s pattern, all you need is yarn, a hook, and some stuffing.

Article continues below advertisement

Gingerbread house