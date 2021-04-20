Eco-Friendly Painting: What You'll Need and How to Get Started

Even if you aren't destined to become the next Monet, painting can serve as an incredibly therapeutic outlet for self-expression. To get started with painting , it's crucial to know your way around the various tools, as well as the fundamentals of the craft itself. And if you’re approaching the art of painting from a sustainable standpoint, we have the perfect guide to help you embark upon your expressive journey, sustainably.

When choosing paints, it's also important to consider the environmental impact of each type. Watercolors, acrylics, and oils, all have different effects on the environment. Worry not, though — no matter the subject or medium, there are many sustainable options out there.

The first few steps in painting involve choosing your mediums and buying your supplies. For example, do you want to use acrylics, oils, or watercolor paints? Each type of paint behaves differently in terms of application, blending, drying, and overall appearance. They also require a different kinesthetic motion to use them properly.

Try opting for eco-friendly paints.

According to Consumer Action, oil paints and acrylic paints come with their own environmental downsides. Oil paints aren't water-soluble, which means toxic paint thinners and turpentine are required to clean your brushes. Acrylic paints can be washed off with some warm water but many acrylic paints are derived from a petroleum-based polymer similar to plastic, meaning you don’t want them going down the drain either.

Watercolors, according to The Spruce Crafts, are a solid option for beginners. They are the least impactful, and most forgiving of the three, as they can be washed off with a little bit of warm water. Note that the methods for using watercolor are very different from the others, so you might want to check out the video from Kirsty Partridge below for ideas on how to get started.

Article continues below advertisement

Kirsty Partridge Art / YouTube

Artists Network recommends buying non-toxic, sustainable watercolor paints from Eartheasy. These light paints are made from a mix of beeswax and plant dyes. For those looking for oil paints, Artists Network recommends trying paints from M. Graham & Co., the West Linn, which uses walnut oil as a binder in all its paints. Apparently, this type of oil eliminates the need for chemical solvents, and the paint just “slides off the brush.”

Article continues below advertisement