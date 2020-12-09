How to Order Vegan at Any Mexican Restaurant

Absolutely you can! Fajitas are generally a mix of grilled meats and veggies served with tortillas and sides so that you can make your own little wraps. Considering that a good half of the mix is usually just peppers and onions, it’s pretty easy for most Mexican restaurants to eliminate the meat and grill you up a nice, tasty plate of vegetables. Even if they don’t have a vegan or vegetarian option in their fajita menu (honestly, why wouldn’t they?) you can simply order the meat fajitas as “hold the meat, extra veggies.” It would be unusual for any restaurant to take issue with such a request.