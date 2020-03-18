Easy Planet-Friendly Recipes to Cook During Coronavirus Isolation

People in every corner of the world are being advised to practice social distancing to help slow down the new coronavirus, COVID-19. Thankfully, grocery stores are still open in many areas, and shoppers are keeping their distance while picking up essentials; also, many grocery delivery services and restaurants are still operating to bring food to people's homes.

But for now (and for however long the quarantines last), people who are used to restocking fresh produce, other perishable items, and whatever they are craving at their leisure are adjusting to relying on pantry staples. Experts have stated that there's no need to hoard groceries, since supermarkets will continue restocking and remain open — but with some delivery services running a few days behind, you may be looking to get creative with what's already in your kitchen.

Even though staying home and distancing yourself can feel very stressful and uncertain, it's also an opportunity to reconnect with your kitchen, learn some new easy recipes, and use up those dry beans that have been sitting in the back of your cupboard for two years.

So for that reason, we've rounded up eight planet-friendly, plant-based recipes that you can make mostly using pantry staples, non-perishable items, and whatever fresh or frozen produce you have on hand. In fact, some online recipe developers have even rounded up a few of their best pantry-focused recipes in blog posts, a few of which are linked below.