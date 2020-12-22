What Is Ecological Succession and How Does It Shape the Environment?

As explained by Britannica, ecological succession is a process in which a biological community's structure evolves. There are two main types of ecological succession: primary and secondary. Regardless of the type of succession, however, the main force of nature behind this concept is that of resurgence. Life is a powerful force in the universe and will flourish even when faced with the most extreme and destructive conditions imaginable.

High-level overviews of these two types of succession boil down to basically this, as per Britannica:

Primary succession: This happens in places that would otherwise be considered lifeless (and unable to sustain life). These places include fresh sand dunes, lava flows, and deposits of rocks, sand, and gravel left by retreating glaciers.

Secondary succession: This happens after a relatively small-scale disturbance wipes out a community, but the event didn’t entirely strip all life or nutrients from the environment. Think forest fire or flood.

Keep reading for a more detailed look into both kinds of ecological succession.