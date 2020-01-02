We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > News > Climate Change
australian-bushfires-everything-you-need-to-know-1577988898510.jpg
Source: SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Australian Bushfires: Everything You Need to Know

By

The deadly bushfires tearing through Australia still show no signs of stopping. In fact, in certain areas of the state New South Wales, the fires are set to get worse this Friday, Jan. 3, and the state's Premier Gladys Berejiklian preemptively declared a state of emergency, as per the The Guardian.

Between forced evacuations, destruction of homes and wildlife, and a rising death toll, people all over the world are getting more and more concerned about ways to help Australians during this emergency — which is inextricably linked to the climate crisis.

Read on for answers to questions you may be wondering about the tragic Australian bushfires.

How Did the Australia Fires Start?

Bushfires have been raging in Australia for months. It's currently summer in the southern hemisphere, and it's also Australia's dry season, therefore its bushfire season. But due to mounting weather-related events (which are all tied to the climate crisis) such as increased lightning, high temperatures, dry weather, drought, and strong winds, the dry season began a few weeks early this year, bringing on bushfires sooner than expected. Alarmingly dry conditions, high temperatures, and pyro-cumulonimbus clouds have all helped fuel the fires.

Another reported cause of the fires can be traced back to one individual. In November, authorities arrested a marijuana farmer for allegedly lighting a fire that wiped out 5,400 hectares of land, making no attempt to control the fire, according to Metro.