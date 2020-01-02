Australian Bushfires: Everything You Need to Know

The deadly bushfires tearing through Australia still show no signs of stopping. In fact, in certain areas of the state New South Wales, the fires are set to get worse this Friday, Jan. 3, and the state's Premier Gladys Berejiklian preemptively declared a state of emergency, as per the The Guardian.

Between forced evacuations, destruction of homes and wildlife, and a rising death toll, people all over the world are getting more and more concerned about ways to help Australians during this emergency — which is inextricably linked to the climate crisis.

Read on for answers to questions you may be wondering about the tragic Australian bushfires.