How These Soil Conservation Methods Can Help the Planet

A few tried and true methods exist for farmers that have worked to reduce these negative effects since the very start of human civilization. Terrace farming is usually done on small farms near or around hillsides. This type of farming uses the topography of the land to create ascending levels of arable land that break up space and allow for easier manipulation of water flow. Instead of pooling or washing soil away, irrigation is more efficient and controlled. Terrace farming also creates natural windbreaks .

Contour farming was first invented by the Phoenicians and it acts like terrace farming in many ways — albeit on a smaller scale. The crops are planted up and down, furrowed by different rows and altitudes, to create a better flow of water, thus resulting in less erosion. No-till farming is the last method and it’s an unusual one. Instead of plowing the crops under at the end of the season, the plants are allowed to remain anchored in place until they decompose for the next season. The result is less loose soil and less bare ground, both of which are more exposed to wind and water.