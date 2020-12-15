How to prepare soil for gardening

Good soil needs to be moist and aerated all at once. It should also be nutrient-rich, which is something that doesn’t generally occur in rocky, pebbly types of soil. In many parts of the country, good soil is hard to come by, but that doesn’t mean you need to run out and get a bag of potting soil every time you want to garden. It won’t hurt to have some, especially if your dirt is massively inhospitable. In these cases, you might need to create a new blend from the get-go.