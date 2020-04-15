Biodiversity Is a Big Deal and Here's Why

One of the most beautiful things about the natural Earth is the different and unique species and wildlife that come together, work together, and provide humans with a place to exist. Biodiversity is the beauty that is the entire earth working together to help sustain life.

The term biodiversity (from the phrase “biological diversity”) refers to the variety of life on Earth at all its levels, from genes to ecosystems, and can encompass the evolutionary, ecological, and cultural processes that sustain life. Biodiversity is very important to the well-being of our planet and here’s why.

What is biodiversity?

The American Museum of Natural History says that biodiversity does not just refer to endangered or rare species, but rather, every living thing on our planet. According to their website, “Biodiversity includes not only species we consider rare, threatened, or endangered but also every living thing—from humans to organisms we know little about, such as microbes, fungi, and invertebrates.”

Source: iStock

They continue, “...we include humans and human cultural diversity as a part of biodiversity. We use the term 'biocultural' to describe the dynamic, continually evolving and interconnected nature of people and place... This relationship makes all of biodiversity, including the species, land and seascapes, and the cultural links to the places where we live...important to our well-being as they all play a role in maintaining a diverse and healthy planet.”