What Is Soil Conservation? Everything You Need to Know

It may just look like dirt to you, but did you know that soil is one of our most valuable natural resources? Think about it for a moment. Soil provides firmament for us to live and build upon. It provides nutrients for trees, plants, crops, animals, and a hundred million microorganisms that are essential for life to continue on this planet. If the soil becomes unusable or unstable, then the whole process stops, nothing else can grow, and nothing can break down.