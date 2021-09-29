October Is National Vegetarian Month — Here’s How You Can Celebrate

Over the last 10 years since I ditched meat, the vegetarian food scene has grown tremendously. We have an ongoing list of the best plant-based restaurants in New York City, as well as a list of vegan sports bars and pubs across the country. A forever favorite that has locations around the U.S. is Beatnic (formerly By, Chloe) and one we're dying to try, which has a few locations down south, is Slutty Vegan. You really can't go wrong these days — there are so many fully vegetarian restaurants on the food scene these days.