Clean Up Your Daily Regime With Our Clean Skincare Guide

Your environmental impact is completely holistic — it's based on various aspects of your life, from what cleaning products you use, to the type of transportation you take to work, to your daily skincare routine. Although you might not think your face wash, moisturizer, and serum could raise your environmental impact, there are several components to a truly "clean" skincare routine, which is why we've compiled a clean skincare guide for Earth Day.

Keeping your skin healthy with clean, nontoxic ingredients is crucial for the sake of your health and the planet's, but there is quite a bit of greenwashing misinformation out there. With that in mind, we spoke with New York City dermatologist, Debra Wattenberg of NY Skin RX , who weighed in on what defines clean skincare, ingredients to avoid, and more, along with some stellar earth-friendly products, so you can rest assured your regime isn't hurting the planet.

"It’s important to realize the definition of clean beauty is very variable as it is not a regulated term. To some, it’s used interchangeably with 'all natural' or 'organic'. It may also mean it's vegan, gluten-free or cruelty-free," she explains. "I think it’s best to look at the ingredients to determine if a product contains ingredients you are comfortable with and meet your definition of 'clean'”.

From sustainable, recyclable packaging to safe, nontoxic products, there are many different components that contribute to a perfectly "clean" skincare routine. Wattenberg says you should first figure out what you're looking for, whether it's animal-free or simply all-natural, and then start your journey toward crafting the perfect "clean" regime.

What skincare ingredients have been labeled as "bad" that really aren't that bad?

Like coconut oil or MSG, there are many ingredients that have garnered controversy — but some of them actually aren't bad for you at all. Wattenberg weighed in on this, telling us "you need to define what 'bad' means." "There are several ingredients that are making the 'do not use' list from lots of bloggers and influencers as well as skincare companies trying to create 'clean skincare.' Again, definitions are important here," she explains. "Is the ingredient bad because it’s synthetic? Or is it bad because it's drying, irritating, etc?"

Article continues below advertisement

She proceeded to point out a few ingredients that have unnecessarily gotten a bad reputation. "Petroleum jelly," she says. "Your basic Vaseline is a refined and processed form of pure petroleum oil which is a safe and widely recommended product by most doctors because it’s cheap and easy to use. It's a great emollient and rarely causes an allergic reaction."

"Propylene glycol is another product derived from petroleum and it’s used in lots of cosmetics and keeps products from melting and freezing. It also has hydrating properties but It can be irritating to some people," she continues. "Silicones are also on the 'do not use' list but there isn’t a lot of evidence to support the claims that it’s dangerous a or causes breakouts. It’s used to smooth and sits on top of skin and it’s too big a molecule to get absorbed."

Article continues below advertisement