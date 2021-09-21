Kate Winslet Narrates 'Eating Our Way to Extinction' Doc About the Climate Crisis

Putting star power behind a documentary always gives it a boost, and the latest environmental doc is no exception. Narrated by Kate Winslet, the documentary Eating Our Way to Extinction just premiered, with a goal of inspiring viewers to understand the gravity of the climate crisis and take action.

“This is the film future generations will be wishing everyone watched today,” Winslet’sTitanic love interest and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio said in a quote for the film’s trailer.

To learn more about Eating Our Way to Extinction, to find out how to watch, and more, keep reading.