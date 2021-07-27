Bye, Chloe — Welcome, Beatnic

UPDATE, Tuesday, July 27, 1:40 p.m. ET: Chef Chloe Coscarelli emailed the following statement to Green Matters: "I have no involvement with the Beatnic restaurants. The restaurant chain agreed to rebrand after I objected to the continued use of my name on restaurants I was no longer associated with."

PREVIOUSLY: For years, By Chloe continued to use Chef Chloe Coscarelli’s name after ousting the namesake entrepreneur — but last year, she regained ownership of her vegan restaurant chain. And now, By Chloe has rebranded as Beatnic.