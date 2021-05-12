Slutty Vegan Owner, Pinky Cole, on Expanding Her Restaurant Empire (Exclusive)

Over the last several years, there have been countless big names to rise up within the world of plant-based cooking — Matthew Kenney, Chloe Coscarelli, and Bryant Terry are a few you might be familiar with. But one rising star that you've most likely heard about more recently is Slutty Vegan restaurant owner , Pinky Cole. Green Matters was lucky enough to speak with Cole recently, to hear about how she's expanding her restaurant empire, and inspiring more and more people to eat vegan.

"I‘m excited that I get people from around the world to eat at my restaurant that want to come together in the name of food — whether they're vegan or not," Cole tells us over a Zoom call, as she promotes MorningStar Farms' Incogmeato brand . "It shows me that we’re transitioning into a world where people want to have different options, and not just succumb to eating meat products."

Slutty Vegan has become increasingly popular, which Cole attributes to three things.

Whether or not you live in Atlanta, Ga., you've likely heard of Slutty Vegan — it was started by 33-year-old Pinky Cole, a Jamaican-American restauranteur who went vegan 7 years ago after growing up vegetarian. She decided to open the fast-casual eatery in 2018, shortly after closing her first restaurant in New York City, Pinky's, a few years prior. Slutty Vegan seemingly gained popularity overnight, which Cole attributes to three key reasons.

"One is there’s a very specific community element. I'm intentional about what I do — I’m intention-driven and I love giving back to the community," she explains. "Number two, I teach people about entrepreneurship as I go… I've been able to show people you can be whoever you want to be." "And lastly, I've inspired plant-based living in the heart of the South, where traditional southern comfort food has been a staple for as long as we can remember," she tells us.

"Those three things alone, paired with the authenticity of the brand, paired with the love we put in the food, just tells me we’ve been doing something right," Cole explains. "We’re going onto year three with three locations, two food trucks... Almost three years later and we still have lines down the block — I’m humbled by that, I don’t take that for granted. It just shows people are really in tune about opening up their consciousness about eating better."