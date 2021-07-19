New Doc ‘Meat Me Halfway’ Encourages Reducetarian Diets With Powerful Storytelling (Exclusive)

If the entire world started eating a vegan diet, it would make a huge dent in the fight against the climate crisis, save endless animal lives, and avoid many health issues — but most people on Earth simply don’t want to do that.

So, instead of trying to force a vegan world, in 2014, Brian Kateman founded the reducetarian movement. And this week, his new documentary about the reducetarian movement, Meat Me Halfway, premieres on streaming platforms. The film was executive produced by vegan actress Madelaine Petsch, best known for starring on The CW’s Riverdale, and it features cameos from prominent plant-based people including Ethan Brown, and Gene Baur, and Eric Adams.