These Vegan Makeup Brands Will Do Your Face — and the Environment — a Big Favor

Another component of your beauty routine to keep vegan and cruelty-free is your selection of makeup tools... and Artis' makeup brushes are a great place to start. Each one is cruelty-free and vegan, as the bristles are comprised of a proprietary synthetic fiber called CosmeFibre, instead of animal fur. Meanwhile, the handles its Elite Collection are comprised of metal and rubber (for the grip pad) as opposed to non-recyclable plastics, which anyone can appreciate.