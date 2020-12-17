These Vegan Makeup Brands Will Do Your Face — and the Environment — a Big Favor

These Vegan Makeup Brands Will Do Your Face — and the Environment — a Big FavorBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Updated
With the rise of veganism and plant-based lifestyles comes the rise of vegan beauty. Although cutting animal products from your diet is a major step for the environment and yourself, removing them from your makeup routine is vital, too. And since makeup brands come and go, we've compiled a list of a few of our favorite cruelty-free and vegan makeup brands as of 2020.
My Chemical Romance's Hipdot
Our inner 2007 emo kid is screaming — My Chemical Romance launched a limited-edition vegan makeup line that sold out immediately in tandem with Hipdot. The line is inspired by the group's 2004 album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, as per VegNews, and features a wide range of products, from double-ended liquid liner, to double-ended retractable eye shadow brush, and an eyeshadow palette. The collector’s box includes all three products, and is signed by the band. Needless to say we're ~not okay.~
Shimirose
Shimirose is a U.K.-based, BIPOC-owned beauty brand that offers only high-end, vegan, natural, and cruelty-free products, with many that contain shea butter from Ghana. The packaging is super sustainable — most products come in glass jars — and all marketing materials, labels, and store displays are comprised of eco-friendly, compostable products. Your skin (and mother Earth) will definitely thank you for supporting their brand.
croon
Removing your makeup ethically is just as important as putting it on, and croon is a sustainable, natural-method skincare brand that offers a line of exfoliating, makeup removing reusable pads that cleanse your skin with literally just water. According to a press release sent to Green Matters, they last for 200 to 400 washes, the packaging is also made from 100 percent recycled materials, and each pad is handcrafted with eco-friendly materials. We're in.
KVD Vegan Beauty
Formerly known as Kat Von D Beauty, the recently-rebranded KVD Vegan Beauty has always been cruelty-free, but became completely vegan a few years ago. The famed tattoo artist who created the line, Kat Von D, is a longtime vegan and animal activist, but she is no longer involved with the company. You're bound to feel like a (socially responsible) badass when you wear KVD Vegan Beauty's latest products, such as the Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick and Metal Crush Extreme Highlighter.
Elate Cosmetics
Elate Cosmetics provides totally safe, toxin-free products packaged in sustainable materials such as bamboo or glass. You can find pretty much everything you'd ever need from Elate, including foundation, bronzer, blush, lip pencils. All of the brand's products are vegan, about 75 percent of ingredients are also organic, and you'll be happy to hear that all of it is fair trade.
Pinkness
Dominican-American beauty queen, Farah Vargas, launched her own skincare brand back in 2018 called Pinkness, as per VegNews, and it's proven to be quite popular. Her Forever Flawless Beauty Oil blends marula, baobab, pumpkin seed, and neroli oil, making for a super hydrating combo, and the Face Mist is guaranteed to make you feel fabulous, always.
Rare Beauty
"Lose You To Love Me" singer, Selena Gomez, joined the vegan beauty scene this year with a totally PETA-approved line of vegan and cruelty-free makeup called Rare Beauty. From hydrating lip tints, to moisturizing concealers, the brand offers all of the necessities, and they donate 1 percent of the profits to mental health organizations in underserved communities. If you want it, come and get it!
Millie Bobby Brown's Florence By Mills
Stranger Things actress, Millie Bobby Brown, debuted a vegan makeup line in August 2019 called Florence By Mills with a highly popular Glow Yeah Lip Oil, 16 Wishes Eye Palette, and a No Chill Face Mist. As a notorious animal lover, Millie kept the line completely free of animal byproducts, and ensures that all products are totally cruelty-free.
Artis makeup brushes
Another component of your beauty routine to keep vegan and cruelty-free is your selection of makeup tools... and Artis' makeup brushes are a great place to start. Each one is cruelty-free and vegan, as the bristles are comprised of a proprietary synthetic fiber called CosmeFibre, instead of animal fur. Meanwhile, the handles its Elite Collection are comprised of metal and rubber (for the grip pad) as opposed to non-recyclable plastics, which anyone can appreciate.
Thrive Causemetics
During your next Sephora or Ulta shopping spree, make sure to peruse the stores' Thrive Cosmetics selections — the high-end brand is widely renowned for its vegan and cruelty free products, with liquid eyeliners and mascaras are all incredibly long-lasting. Trust us when we say Thrive makes some truly incredible, must-have makeup bag basics.
Keeping the environment clean partially comes down to what's in your makeup bag, and these high quality vegan products are bound to keep you feeling gorgeous (and environmentally responsible) 100 percent of the time. Shine on, you sustainable beauty queens.