25 of NYC's Best Vegan Restaurants: A Guide to the Best Options for Every Price Point

25 of NYC's Best Vegan Restaurants: A Guide to the Best Options for Every Price PointBy Sophie Hirsh
Mar. 2 2021, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
One of the swiftest ways to reduce your personal environmental impact is to eat a plant-based diet. And if you live in New York City, doing so is easier than ever, because the Big Apple is home to an endless list of delicious vegan restaurants. So, we’ve rounded up 25 of the most popular vegan restaurants in NYC, sorted into categories from fast casual to upscale to cafes.
Now, let me preface: this is not my ranking of the 25 best vegan restaurants in New York City (though I am a fan of many of the spots on this list) — this is just a scattering of some of NYC’s must-try vegan spots. So if your favorite didn’t make the cut, know that I'm no authority on the subject — I'm just someone who loves vegan restaurants and staying up-to-date on the NYC vegan food scene.
This list just scratches the surface of what NYC has to offer, but all of the below restaurants seem to be offering delivery during COVID-19, and some of them also offer outdoor dining. So whether you’re a vegan, someone who wants to try more vegan cuisine, or anyone in between, read on for 25 vegan restaurants that won’t disappoint.
Fast Casual Vegan Restaurants in NYC
Having a craving for fast food? So many fast food chains (including Burger King) are now offering killer vegan options, but if you’re in NYC, you’ll want to check out one of these fast food or fast casual vegan restaurants.
Veggie Grill
California’s popular chain restaurant Veggie Grill opened its first NYC location in the Flatiron area in 2019 to the joy of vegans all across the city. Everything from burgers to cauliflower wings to mac and cheese to salads is on the menu.
12 West 23rd Street, Manhattan
Marty’s V Burger
Marty’s V Burger is NYC’s classic vegan fast food joint. In addition to Marty’s location on the east side, you can also find his delicious burgers, mac and cheese, kale salad, and more the next time you check out a Mets game at Citi Field.
134 East 27th Street, Manhattan
CitiField, Section 105, Queens
Screamer’s Pizzeria
With locations in both Greenpoint and Crown Heights, Screamer’s Pizzeria is a classic NYC pizza joint, but completely vegan.
620 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
685 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
MTHR Vegan
MTHR Vegan is the perfect spot to snag some delicious burgers, fries, nuggets, tacos, and more.
954 Second Avenue, Manhattan
Veggie Castle
Veggie Castle is located pretty far out in Queens for most city dwellers, but anyone who has been there will tell you it’s worth making the trip to this mecca of vegan cheeseburgers, mac and cheese, wings, and more.
132-09 Liberty Ave, Queens
At Vegan Grill in the Bronx, you'll find delicious eats like a Beyond Chopped Cheese, a Sausage Egg & Cheese Patty, Plant-Based Wings, and a Chicken Shawarma Wrap.
1201 Castle Hill Ave, Bronx
Upscale Vegan Restaurants in NYC
Keep things classy at one of these upscale vegan restaurants.
XYST
XYST features an upscale twist on Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine. The spot is one of plant-based chef Matthew Kenney’s dozens of restaurants — other NYC spots of his include Double Zero (an upscale pizza bar), Casse-Cou Chocolate (an artisanal chocolaterie), and Sutra (elevated and raw eats).
44 West 17th Street, Manhattan
Avant Garden
Located in the East Village, Avant Garden is a trendy, upscale vegan restaurant with an innovative, vegetable-focused menu. Avant Garden’s sister restaurants include Ladybird (an upscale vegetable bar) and Night Music (Indian home cooking), both located just down the block.
130 East 7th Street, Manhattan
Modern Love
From famed vegan chef Isa Chandra Moskowitz, Modern Love is a must visit if you’re in Brooklyn. The restaurant’s “swanky vegan comfort food” ranges from Fig & Bacon Ricotta Toast to Oyster Mushroom Calamari to Death By Chocolate Cheesecake.
317 Union Avenue, Brooklyn
Ras Plant Based Ethiopian
Located in Crown Heights, Ras Plant Based Ethiopian offers delicious and healthy Ethiopian dishes, such as Alicha Shiro, Tomato Fitfit, and Ras Kitfo.
739 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
Vegan Soul Food in NYC
Get your soul food fix at one of NYC's incredible Black-owned vegan soul food spots.
Seasoned Vegan Harlem
Located just north of Central Park, Seasoned Vegan Harlem has all the vegan soul food you could ever want. Seasoned Vegan features comforting vegan soul food dishes like BBQ Crawfish, BBQ Riblets, and Po'Boys.
55 Saint Nicholas Avenue, Manhattan
Sol Sips
Not only does Bushwick’s Sol Sips make amazing vegan comfort food — from Fried Chick’n to Plantain French Toast to Collard Greens — but the community-centered restaurant has a variety of initiatives to make vegan food accessible to all.
203 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn
Urban Vegan Kitchen
Urban Vegan Kitchen offers endless delicious comfort food including Po' Boys, Chick-un & Waffles, and Mac n' Cheese.
41 Carmine Street, Manhattan
Vegan Brunch in NYC
No need to forgo pancakes, eggs, or bacon — you can easily get vegan versions at these trendy vegan restaurants with divine brunch menus.
Hartbreakers
Located in Bushwick, Hartbreakers is a killer brunch joint, with menu items adorably named things like Good Morning Burrito, Early Morning Traffic Jam, and Hot Mess.
820 Hart Street, Brooklyn
P.S. Kitchen
Not only does upscale P.S. Kitchen offer a kickass menu (especially for brunch), but it also donates 100 percent of its profits to charity. Plus, Oprah dined at P.S. Kitchen when she completed the OMD challenge of eating at least one plant-based meal once a day for the planet, and she loved the food.
246 West 48th Street, Manhattan
Blossom
With two locations in Manhattan, Blossom offers fantastic brunch, lunch, and dinner menus. Make sure to try the Crispy Artichokes, the Country Breakfast, and the Cashew Cream Ravioli.
72 University Pl, Manhattan
507 Columbus Avenue, Manhattan
Champs Diner
The menu at Brooklyn’s Champs Diner has all the vegan diner food you could ever want — especially when it comes to brunch. From the Philly Cheesesteak to Cookie Dough Pancakes to Chik'n & Waffles to various milkshakes, you’ll be very full when you finish your meal.
197 Meserole Street, Brooklyn
Vegan Cafés in NYC
Keep things casual at one of these all-vegan cafes.
Terms of Endearment
If someone were to come across photos of Terms of Endearment's food on Instagram, they would never guess that everything there is completely vegan. The plant-based café and pastry shop offers a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Croissant Sandwich, an Orange Blossom Corn Waffle, a Prosciutto and Pear Croissant Sandwich, and more — plus plenty of droolworthy desserts.
135 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
Le Petit Monstre
Brooklyn-based café Le Petit Monstre is a vegan patisserie and café that offers fresh pastries, donuts, cakes, tarts, pies, and more. Founder Elle Barton owns two other vegan spots in Brooklyn: bakery Clementine Bakery + Provisions and cocktail bar Izzy Rose.
82 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
Orchard Grocer
Orchard Grocer is an all-vegan NYC-style bodega, featuring all the vegan grocery items you could ever want, as well as classic deli sandwiches and soft-serve ice cream.
78 Orchard Street, Manhattan
Vegan Asian Restaurants in NYC
It’s pretty easy to eat vegan at Asian restaurants — just make sure to request no fish sauce is used to cook your food — but it’s even easier to eat vegan at NYC’s all-vegan Asian restaurants.
Beyond Sushi
You may have seen Beyond Sushi on Shark Tank — or maybe it was just in your wildest vegan sushi dreams. With five restaurants across Manhattan, you can rely on Beyond Sushi for takeout, date night, a quick lunch, or anytime a craving for veggie sushi rolls or dumplings strikes. The owner, Chef Guy Vaknin, also owns the delicious bistro Willow, located in Chelsea.
Click here for Beyond Sushi’s five locations.
Go Zen
You know those restaurants with huge menus so overwhelming that you can hardly decide what to order? Go Zen is one of those restaurants, with everything you could ever imagine on the menu, from Soy Sheets to Pad Thai to Pineapple Fried Rice, to untraditional options like Falafel and Mac and Cheese.
144 West 4th Street, Manhattan
Bodhi Kosher Vegetarian Restaurant
Known as the original vegan dim sum restaurant, Bodhi Kosher Vegetarian Restaurant makes vegan versions of dishes like Fried Taro Fish, Jellyish, Cumin Lamb, and Steamed Malay Rolls.
77 Mulberry Street, Manhattan
HanGawi
HanGawi is “a vegetarian shrine in another space and time.” All guests are asked to remove their shoes, and the tabletops are at floor level, meaning guests climb into cozy cocoons to eat their delicious (though a bit pricey) meals. HanGawi is a sister restaurant with Franchia Vegan Cafe, located just a few blocks away.
12 East 32nd Street, Manhattan
Spicy Moon
Spicy Moon is a vegan Szechuan restaurant with two locations in lower Manhattan. For those who can't handle spicy food, you can rest assured that there are plenty of non-spicy options on Spicy Moon's flavorful menu. Some highlights include the Scallion Pancakes, Peppercorn Brussel Sprouts, and General Tso's Mushroom.
328 East 6th Street, Manhattan
68 West 3rd Street, Manhattan