25 of NYC's Best Vegan Restaurants: A Guide to the Best Options for Every Price Point

One of the swiftest ways to reduce your personal environmental impact is to eat a plant-based diet. And if you live in New York City, doing so is easier than ever, because the Big Apple is home to an endless list of delicious vegan restaurants. So, we’ve rounded up 25 of the most popular vegan restaurants in NYC , sorted into categories from fast casual to upscale to cafes.

Now, let me preface: this is not my ranking of the 25 best vegan restaurants in New York City (though I am a fan of many of the spots on this list) — this is just a scattering of some of NYC’s must-try vegan spots. So if your favorite didn’t make the cut, know that I'm no authority on the subject — I'm just someone who loves vegan restaurants and staying up-to-date on the NYC vegan food scene.

This list just scratches the surface of what NYC has to offer, but all of the below restaurants seem to be offering delivery during COVID-19, and some of them also offer outdoor dining. So whether you’re a vegan, someone who wants to try more vegan cuisine, or anyone in between, read on for 25 vegan restaurants that won’t disappoint.