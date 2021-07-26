Vegan Food Festivals Across the U.S. That Are Worth Traveling For

Vegan Food Festivals Across the U.S. That Are Worth Traveling ForBy Lizzy Rosenberg
There are all kinds of food festivals, whether you're looking to sample pizza, pickles, or BBQ. And although a food festival sounds like a one-of-a-kind experience, it can be somewhat difficult and probably not worth the money to attend one if you're plant-based. However, vegan food festivals do exist, and there are so many across the U.S. that may be worth a road trip — here are a few of our favorite ones.
Atlanta Veg Fest (Atlanta)
Atlanta's Veg Fest includes vendors from a variety of local plant-based businesses. It's taking place at the Atlanta Expo Center on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, offering presentations from big names in the vegan food and product industry. According to locals, it's considered a "must" in the area, so if you're in the area, we strongly suggest stopping by.
Boston Veg Food Fest (Boston)
While Boston is largely known for its Italian food scene, Bean town also has a notable vegan scene. At Boston Veg Food Fest, which is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, you can hear presentations from big names in New England's plant-based restaurant industry, and shop from local plant-based vendors. Sadly, it will be entirely virtual this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but it will be free entry — so it's certainly worth (virtually) stopping by.
Texas Veggie Fair (Dallas)
This fall 2021, those in the Lone Star state will be blessed with Dallas' Texas Veggie Fair. It's an annual (and free!) vegan food festival that garners vendors from across the state. Although it's online due to COVID-19 this year, it's still bound to be a good time. The date is TBD, though we strongly suggest going in-person once all IRL events are safely taking place again.
VegFest L.A. (Los Angeles)
Los Angeles is basically the mecca of vegan eats, so it should come as no surprise that VegFest L.A. attracts such a wide variety of vegan food and product vendors. Sadly, the highly anticipated event is canceled this year due to COVID-19, but according to the website, it's definitely going to resume in-person by 2022.
Four Twenty Vegan Music Festival (Philadelphia)
Philadelphia's Four Twenty Vegan Music Festival combines three of the greatest things on the planet: plant-based food, 420, and music. The annual event was postponed from April 20 to Aug. 21, 2021, and we're thrilled it's still able to happen — with an incredible lineup of local bands, yoga, and plant-based vendors, it's bound to be a good time.
Vegandale (New York City)
New York City's Vegandale Fest on Randall's Island is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Each ticket offers guests entrance to the food festival, where you can purchase delicious plant-based eats and vendors from across the country, including: Soul Vegan from Illinois, Perennial Soaps from Wisconsin, The Vegan Jetsetter from Toronto, and more.
PHX Vegan Food Festival (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Tickets for in Phoenix, Ariz. aren't available yet for 2022, but you'll definitely want to reserve your spots for next year when tickets become available — the multi-day festival attracts over 100 local vegan restaurants, food trucks, and vendors from across the state every year, making for a seriously tasty and memorable experience.