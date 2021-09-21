7 Ways to Make Vegan Chili, Because Fall Is Finally Here

Haters will say that fall isn't officially here until Sept. 22, but in our eyes, autumn begins at the start of September. There's truly nothing better than breaking out your favorite flannels, decorating for Halloween, and most importantly, cozying up with a heaping bowl of chili — and luckily, there are so many vegan chili recipes out there that are simple, inexpensive, and most importantly, your ticket to cozy town. With that in mind, we thought we'd share a few of our favorites, below.