PCOS Self-Care: Expert Advice On Properly Caring For Yourself (Exclusive) PCOS self-care: if you have the disease, it's important to follow your doctor's basic advice. But here's how to help your mind and body, beyond that. By Lizzy Rosenberg Apr. 28 2023, Published 10:18 a.m. ET

Self-care is essential for even the healthiest, happiest people. But for those with chronic conditions, it's absolutely crucial. Folks with ovaries all over the world suffer from a chronic hormonal condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and those who deal with it suffer from a number of debilitating and frustrating symptoms. Therefore, partaking in self-care with PCOS is imperative.

We spoke to Alona Pulde, M.D. and Matthew Lederman, M.D., who are Co-Founder and Co-Founder/CMO of WeHeal. Via email, they shared with us a number of self-care tips to manage PCOS.

What is PCOS? Here's what PCOS symptoms look like:

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal condition that throws off the ovulation cycle, causing it to take place irregularly, or not at all. Most are diagnosed as young adults, according to United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS). Symptoms, which can range from mild to severe, generally include: irregular or no menstrual period; difficulties getting pregnant; excessive hair growth on the face, chest, and/or butt; hair loss; and oily skin.

Those who have PCOS are at greater risk of developing diabetes, depression, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, and even sometimes endometrial cancer. The exact cause isn't clear, but doctors believe it's caused by a genetic hormone imbalance. They also believe symptoms can be heavily exacerbated by insulin resistance.

What is PCOS treatment like?

Unfortunately, similar to many chronic conditions, PCOS does not have a cure as of publication. However, according to NHS, a healthy lifestyle can minimize its symptoms. Exercise, a skincare routine, and a healthy diet help stave off symptoms such as weight gain and depression. Certain medications can also be used to treat specific symptoms, including fertility issues, an irregular menstrual cycle, and excessive hair growth.

Those who decide to receive fertility treatment, such as a process called laparoscopic ovarian drilling (LOD), are often able to get pregnant, despite the fact they are not ovulating regularly or at all. But aside from these practices and treatments, self-care is extremely important to keep symptoms of PCOS at bay. Keep reading for doctors' tips on PCOS self-care:

Maintain a healthy diet.

"To manage insulin resistance, which is often associated with PCOS, maintain a healthy diet and avoid sugary and processed foods," Pulde and Lederman explain. "Eat a well-balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes," they add. "These foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytochemicals, and fiber for optimizing our health and wellness. They are also the foods that help with healthy weight management and weight loss which studies have linked to improvement of PCOS symptoms making it a first line treatment."

Stay active.

"Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. Regular exercise can help manage weight, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce stress levels," they tell us. "This in turn can have a positive impact on PCOS. Remember that activity relates to movement, not formal exercise. Find ways to move that you enjoy (dance, run, hike, walk, yoga, etc.) and engage regularly."

Keep it cool.

"Eliminating or managing stress can help reduce the symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome. Some ways to reduce stress include mindfulness meditation, deep breathing, and yoga. Creative activities such as painting, drawing, writing, and playing music, can be therapeutic and reduce stress levels. Taking a relaxing bath with Epsom salts or essential oils can also help relieve stress and promote relaxation," they say. "Try spending time in nature and connecting with the natural world — take a walk, go for a hike, or spend time gardening. Take time to smell the roses!"

Catch those Zs.

"Make sure you get enough sleep each night. Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep to manage stress and support overall health. Inadequate sleep increases our risk of weight gain and obesity, risk factors for PCOS, by increasing ghrelin (hormone that says 'I’m hungry') and decreasing leptin (hormone that says 'I’m full')," they tell us.

Stay connected.

"Spending time with friends and family can reduce stress and promote feelings of happiness," they say. "It’s important to not feel alone — lean in on those you trust to talk about PCOS and how you feel."

Your health comes first.

