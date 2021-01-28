"Good Mood Foods" You Can Incorporate Into Your Diet For Extra Positivity

Kombucha is another fermented food that's notoriously high in probiotics — make your own, or try a few of our favorites such as Better Booch, which is made entirely with organic and vegan ingredients, or Kombucha Town's Live Seltzer, which tastes more like club soda if you're looking for something more low-key. And if you're seeking out something to kick back for the weekend, JuneShine actually has alcohol in it — a gut-healthy party is definitely our kind of party.