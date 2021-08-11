How Natural Sugars Affect the Body

The natural sugars found in milk (and other dairy products like cheese and yogurt) are called lactose. An estimated 68 percent people on Earth are lactose intolerant — so for most people, drinking milk is not the healthiest way to enjoy something sweet.

Even though the lactose in milk is usually paired with nutrients such as calcium, protein, potassium, and other micronutrients, dairy products contain cholesterol and hormones, which the human body does not need.