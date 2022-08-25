Let's Count Those Sheep: Here's the Number of Hours You Should Be Sleeping Every Night

26 years, 9,490 days, or 227,760 hours: that's the amount of shut-eye the average person gets during their lifetime. Are you lagging behind?

Around 50 percent of the U.S. population experiences occasional insomnia, according to a 2020 study by the Cleveland Clinic. Short-term or acute insomnia is thought to affect around 30 percent. Long-term or chronic insomnia is the burden around 10 percent will know too well. What's the standard we should all aspire to? How much sleep do I need?