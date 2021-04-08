Hospitals Have a High Environmental Impact — That's Why Many Are Working to Curb Emissions

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, environmentalists had identified the medical industry as wasteful beyond what's necessary for the sake of hygiene. According to a 2018 report from Stat News, hospitals in the U.S. create approximately 7,000 tons of solid waste daily (which includes gloves, plastic wrap, and beyond). In total, the health care industry accounts for about 10 percent of greenhouse gases nationwide — which is why hospitals are now focusing on lowering their emissions.

“Sustainability can save hospitals millions and millions of dollars in energy reduction,” said Shanda Demorest, a nurse who used to work on the cardiac unit of a hospital in Minneapolis, Minn., as per The Guardian.

Keep reading for more on the environmental impact of hospitals, and how the industry is now taking initiatives to lower its emissions.