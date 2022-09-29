More and More Companies Are Launching Their Own Resell Programs, From IKEA to Lululemon

In April 2021, Lululemon partnered with Trove to launch a pilot program called Like New, which invites customers in California and Texas to mail in their old Lululemon products in exchange for a gift card, as per CNBC. In April of 2022, Lululemon announced that the trade-in program is expanding — beginning on Earth Day, April 22, the program will become available nationwide, allowing customers to drop off old Lululemon clothing at any of the 390 stores across the U.S.

The company will then "refresh" the items, and customers can shop for the gently used Lululemon gear on the Like New section of the website, typically sold at around half price.