These Sustainable, Circular Fashion Companies Offer Their Own Recycling Programs

A big part of truly being circular is being sustainable and ethical in the design and manufacturing of your products. For instance, H&M offers a Garment Collecting program that supposedly aims to “close the loop.” However, H&M is also a fast fashion company that produces clothing at high rates, and it does not offer protection or fair wages to factory workers, according to Good On You. Therefore, H&M’s recycling program is not enough to classify H&M as truly circular.

That said, here’s a look into a few sustainable fashion brands with their own recycling programs.