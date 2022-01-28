These Black-Owned Clothing Brands Are All About Sustainable, Secondhand, and Ethical Fashion

When Rochelle Porter discovered how unethical and unsustainable fast fashion is, she “nearly abandoned her dream of becoming a designer.” But instead, the eco-fashion designer founded Rochelle Porter Designs, which makes clothing for all genders and in inclusive sizing, as well as kids’ clothing, home decor, laptop cases, masks, and more.

Porter hand designs every pattern used in her namesake clothing brand, each of which is inspired by her Guyanese roots. The company also uses sustainably sourced-materials and eco-friendly dyes, plus every purchase is made to order, to help eliminate waste.