Sustainability at NYFW: Not Enough Eco-Conscious Fashion on Runways This Year

Fashion is a notoriously unsustainable industry. But as more designers become aware of the severity of the climate crisis, more eco-conscious fashion collections have popped up. This past week marked New York Fashion Week in NYC, and we were crossing our fingers that we’d see tons of sustainability at NYFW .

Unfortunately, sustainability did not seem to be a driving force at the September 2021 NYFW, where dozens of designers presented their Spring Summer 2022 collections.

A handful of fashion houses did make sure to include eco-minded elements in their collections, including recycled fabrics, upcycled items, and even presenting vintage designs — but overall, sustainability was not a main character at this year's event.