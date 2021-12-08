Our Favorite Eco-Friendly Children’s Clothing Brands

In 2020, entrepreneur and mother Louise Ulukaya founded Mon Coeur, is French for “my heart,” in an effort to create the most sustainable kids’ clothing brand possible. The company makes clothing for children aged 3 months to 9 years, as well as a few pieces for parents. Mon Coeur’s clothing is made from recycled and reclaimed fibers, including recycled cotton, polyester from plastic bottles, and recycled Roica elastane. Plus, the entire line is vegan.

You can also send old babies and kids’ old clothes of any brand to Mon Couer’s New Again Program; the company will recycle the textiles into new materials, and give you a 15 percent off coupon for your next purchase. Mon Coeur is a 1% for the Planet company, donating 1 percent of sales to ocean nonprofit 5Gyres.