Ideas for Taking Plastic Free July Beyond Reducing Single-Use Plastic

During Plastic Free July, you’ll probably see a lot of companies pushing their plastic-free alternatives, from reusable Ziploc bags to compostable plates to cleaning products . But the point of Plastic Free July is to consume less, not more — so don’t be fooled by the ads. Try to use up everything you have before investing in plastic-free, reusable, or eco-friendly alternatives.

Also, remember that many items billed as single-use, from Ziplocs to plastic straws, can actually be used over and over again. Basically, before making a purchase — or tossing anything — take a moment to think if there’s a better solution.

Additionally, consider participating in a no buy month or shop stop alongside Plastic Free July to further reduce your environmental impact this month.