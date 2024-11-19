Home > Green Matters Approved 15 Best Reusable Storage Bag Brands to Shop Now Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Nov. 19 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: istock

There’s no need to rely on wasteful, single-use baggies anymore. These days, there are endless companies making reusable Ziploc alternatives, composed of materials ranging from silicone to recycled plastic to cotton. So, we’ve rounded up some of the best reusable food storage bag brands on the market.

Vote for the best reusable food storage bag brands once a day until Dec. 17, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Dec. 26, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the Best Reusable Food Storage Bags!

Bee's Wrap

Bee's Wrap is a reusable food storage company directly inspired by, you guessed it, bees! The company's beeswax wraps, which are made with organic cotton, beeswax, tree resin, and plant oil, are also available in a vegan variety containing coconut and soy. All Bee's Wrap products are plastic and silicone-free. Additionally, the company is a Certified B Corp and a 1% For the Planet partner.

Bumkins

Source: Bumkins

Bumkins makes reusable food storage and bib products in a machine-washable, non-plastic-backed fabric. The reusable bags and bibs come in a wide range of patterns, including holiday-themed ones like Halloween and even pop culture characters from Disney. Some of the reusable snack bags are made with 100 percent food-safe silicone.

ChicoBag

ChicoBag's mission is to reduce single-use products by providing reusable bags, cutlery, and containers. In particular, the company's snack and sandwich bags are woven polyester free of BPA, PVC, or lead. Customers can also purchase snack tins made from stainless steel. ChicoBag is a Certified B Corp, 1% For the Planet partner, and Climate Neutral Certified company.

Full Circle Home

Full Circle Home makes a number of reusable products, including kitchen and home products. The company is known for its reusable Ziptuck Sandwich Bags, which are made from EVA (better known as plastic) but are BPA-free and come in four patterns. Full Circle Home is certified Plastic Neutral by Plastic Bank and any plastic purchased is audited and certified by the GRS to be post-consumer recycled plastic.

Grove Collaborative

Source: Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative's reusable bags are made from a range of materials, including cotton mesh, compostable plant-based materials, or recyclable plastic. Recyclable items can be sent back to Grove Collaborative to be recycled via a partnership with Recyclops. Additionally, the company is a Certified B Corp and has an Environmental Impact Shop, where consumers can support a number of environmental causes like ocean-bound plastic collection.

Jupiterseed Mercantile

Juniperseed Mercantile is a small business from Colorado that makes sustainable products for home and personal care. The company's reusable snack and sandwich bags are made from organic, unbleached cotton canvas. Most of Juniperseed Mercantile's products are vegan or vegan-friendly; the only non-vegan ingredient it uses is beeswax. The company also uses certified sustainable and certified organic ingredients where possible.

Lunchskins

Source: Lunchskins

Lunchskins makes reusable food storage bags and pet bags. The food storage bags come in a variety of sizes, including sandwich and zip top style. Some of the snack bags are made of paper and are recyclable, while others are compostable. Lunchskins is a Certified B Corp, a woman-owned business, FSC-certified, and BPI-certified.

PackIt

PackIt is best known for its eco-friendly frozen reusable bags, including snack bags, lunch bags, and even grocery totes. The company uses what it calls ECOFREEZE Technology (which is made with gel technology) to refreeze — no ice packs necessary. While the outside of the bags is often made with nontoxic polyester or nylon, the products are designed to be washed and reused, reducing waste. Products are PVC-, BPA-, phthalate- and lead-free, and made with food-safe linings.

PlanetBox

Source: PlanetBox

Seattle-based PlanetBox makes reusable snack bags from 100 percent recycled PET and food-safe PEVA lining. Customers can choose from four different colors. The company also makes reusable lunch boxes of stainless steel. PlanetBox sells replacement parts for its products such as lunchbox latches and silicone lids so that you can continue to reuse without issue.

(Re)Zip

(Re)Zip creates reusable storage bags from BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free FDA-grade PEVA material. (Re)Zip products are designed to reduce single-use plastic and encourage reuse, so to clean them, you can hand wash them with dish soap or pop them in the dishwasher. Although PEVA material is technically a kind of plastic, (Re)Zip products are recyclable via TerraCycle.

Seed & Sprout

Source: Seed & Sprout

Seed & Sprout is an Australian company that ships to the U.S. and makes reusable silicone food pouches. The company's office and warehouse in Billinudgel use solar panels, making it 100 percent emissions-free. Seed & Sprout's packaging is made of cardboard, and its protective filling is also made of recycled cardboard. The company offers a Take Back program for its products via TerraCycle.

Sister Collective

Sister Collective offers many eco-friendly products, including reusable food storage, produce bags, and beeswax wraps. The reusable produce bags are made of mesh, organic cotton, or organic cotton muslin, while the reusable food storage bags are made from BPA-free, PVC-free, lead-free PEVA. Products are freezer-safe and washable.

Stasher

Stasher's reusable silicone bags are also available as bowls or makeup bags. Producers are safe for the dishwasher, the freezer, and the microwave. They can be recycled through Stasher's partnership with TerraCycle. Additionally, Stasher gives a portion of its sales to nonprofits designed to protect our oceans, with packaging made of 70 percent post-consumer recycled material (or even better — no packaging at all!).

Tupperware

The original food storage brand, Tupperware, makes reusable silicone bags available in a variety of colors and also as a set. The Stand-Up bags can be used in the freezer or the microwave and for a variety of purposes, including meal prep, first aid kits, toiletries, on-the-go snacks, and more. Items sold by Tupperware in the U.S. and Canada have been made of BPA-free materials since 2010.

W&P

W&P products, which include food storage bags, are made of many materials, including "food-grade LFGB- and FDA-certified silicone, borosilicate glass, premium ceramic, and stainless steel," per its website. Since its founding, W&P boasts that it replaced 1.5 billion pieces of single-use plastic by providing reusable alternatives. The company also donates products to City Harvest, a nonprofit in New York City that collects food waste.