How to Make Your Environmental Activism More Intersectional (Exclusive)

In a recent interview with Green Matters, Pattie Gonia shared their best advice for doing just that. The Aspiration spokesperson encouraged readers to “create connections with people that are not like you, who come from different life experiences,” because it will help make you “more equipped to advocate and support them.”

Environmentalist drag queen and IE council member Pattie Gonia uses their platform on Instagram to bring together the LGBTQIA+, climate, and outdoor communities, and they constantly exemplify how to be an intersectional activist.

Pattie also thinks that people who want to make their activism more intersectional should ask themselves the following questions: “What’s the work that’s available to me and only to me? ... What are your talents? What are you good at? What do you deeply care about in the climate space? What are pieces of your identity, and who you are and what you love? How can you intersect … all of those different circles?”

