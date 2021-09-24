More and More Companies Are Launching Their Own Resell Programs, From IKEA to Lululemon

Over the last few years, IKEA has piloted its Buy Back & Resell Program in stores in nearly a dozen countries. In August of 2021, IKEA finally brought the program to the U.S., where it lived for about three weeks at the Conshohocken, Penn. store — but hopefully it will soon be introduced all across the nation.

If you live near a store participating in the program, you just need to fill out a form on IKEA’s website describing the IKEA piece you’re looking to part with. Once the item is accepted and you get a quote, just drop the piece off at IKEA in exchange for a store credit. To shop these preloved IKEA items, look for your store’s AS-IS section (again, this program is not available at most stores), where you’ll find them at a discount — and already built!