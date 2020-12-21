Cold Frame Gardening for Beginners: This Hack Makes Winter Gardening a Breeze

Once your box is in place, you’re going to have to do some minor upkeep to keep your garden going strong throughout winter. You’ll want to make sure the clear top of your cold frame is completely free of anything that might block the sunlight. If your yard is particularly tree heavy, you may find that the top of the box gets covered in leaves pretty quickly. Check your garden daily for leaves, snow, ice, or other such impediments. That way, sunlight will continue to penetrate down into the crops.