Some U.S. Cities Have Already Gotten Snow — How Much Are We Expected to Get?

Although many of us are still finishing off our Thanksgiving leftovers, the holiday season already appears to be in full swing. Store windows are decked out, Christmas movies are playing on TV, and holiday music is constantly blaring at the grocery store. Most importantly, though, snow has arrived in mass quantities, burying a handful of unsuspecting U.S. cities.

With a rather premature post-Thanksgiving snow storm, U.S. residents are starting to worry about how much snow we're going to get nationwide this week — and this year — especially during pandemic lockdowns that will likely continue through spring 2021. Stay tuned for what we know regarding the impending winter's expected precipitation levels.

How much snow are we expected to get this week?

The East Coast is currently facing its first winter snow storm of 2020, as heavy precipitation is forecasted through Wednesday, Dec. 2, according to The New York Times. Although New England is mostly expecting rain, the lower Great Lakes through the Ohio Valley have received snow, with more expected to come. Southwest Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia are expected to receive four to seven inches, and Northeast Ohio could get up to nine inches.

Parts of Northern and Northeast Georgia also received a winter storm advisory, with upwards of 2 inches of snow in the forecast. Northeastern Alabama even had potential snow in the forecast, though no accumulation was expected due to warm ground temperatures, according to The Patch. By Friday, however, temperatures are expected to rise, once again, to the mid-50s.

Take a look at some of the photos U.S. residents across the country have posted to Twitter, recording bits of the highly unsuspected snow storm. Although you may not be ready for a full-on blizzard until Christmas Day arrives, the photos some have snapped from across the country are seriously gorgeous.

Morning walk with dogs, its snowing 😍🥰🦋❤️ pic.twitter.com/RAp86zeqQa — Marianna (@IamMarika71) December 1, 2020

good morning its snowing here :) pic.twitter.com/kn4Jc8Jush — kourt 🥀 (@bIymoonflowers) December 1, 2020

Snow provides an informal count of early morning winter cyclists. pic.twitter.com/45IsNJO3oF — Alex Mather (@AlexDRMather) December 1, 2020