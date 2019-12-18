10 of the Decade's Best Climate Innovations

If we humans want to keep the global temperature rise below the Paris Agreement’s goal of 1.5°C by 2030, we have a lot of work ahead of us. And when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, it’ll be 2020 — making 2030 just one decade away, and giving us just 10 years to drastically curb emissions and slow down the global temperature rise.

Fortunately, there are many scientists, inventors, and innovators working to come up with new technology to combat the climate crisis. A lot of that technology has come about during the past decade — technology that is cleaning our oceans, redefining our food systems, changing transportation, and more. So read on to reflect on some of the best environmental innovations of the 2010s — in no particular order.