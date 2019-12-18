Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
the-ocean-cleanup-innovation-1576702608371.jpg

10 of the Decade's Best Climate Innovations

If we humans want to keep the global temperature rise below the Paris Agreement’s goal of 1.5°C by 2030, we have a lot of work ahead of us. And when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, it’ll be 2020 — making 2030 just one decade away, and giving us just 10 years to drastically curb emissions and slow down the global temperature rise.

Fortunately, there are many scientists, inventors, and innovators working to come up with new technology to combat the climate crisis. A lot of that technology has come about during the past decade — technology that is cleaning our oceans, redefining our food systems, changing transportation, and more. So read on to reflect on some of the best environmental innovations of the 2010s — in no particular order.

1. The Ocean Cleanup

the-ocean-cleanup-interceptor-innovation-1576702569998.jpg
Source: Courtesy of The Ocean Cleanup

Founded in 2013, The Ocean Cleanup is a nonprofit working to design and build cleanup systems to remove plastic from oceans all over the globe. In September 2018, The Ocean Cleanup successfully launched its System 001/B. Just one year later, in October 2019, The Ocean Cleanup revealed that the 001/B completed a successful plastic cleanup in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Also in the fall of 2019, the organization unveiled the Interceptor, which removes plastic from rivers, preventing it from spilling into oceans. Ocean plastic is a serious issue that’s polluting the oceans and killing marine life, so The Ocean Cleanup is definitely a company to watch. 