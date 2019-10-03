Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Source: The Ocean Cleanup

The Ocean Cleanup Reveals Successful Catch in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Almost one year — to the day — of the launch of The Ocean Cleanup’s System 001/B, the team behind it announced that it has been successful in picking up plastic in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a mass of garbage estimated to be the size of Texas that floats between Hawaii and California. Even more exciting, System 001/B has been able to pick up microplastics as small as 1 mm in diameter. 

The concept behind the System 001/B was first introduced by Boyan Slat in a TEDx Talk in 2012, and Slat’s vision became a reality when the system set sail for its maiden voyage last October. 