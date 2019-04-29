Edible Seaweed Pouches Replaced Plastic Bottles at London Marathon, Reducing Water Bottle Use

Here's how the Oohos work. Wearing disposable sanitary gloves, marathon volunteers hold the pods out for marathon runners to grab, just like they would with cups or bottles. Runners are instructed to gently take an Ooho, stick it in their mouth, and then bite down on it. Lucozade Sport says it feels like of like biting down on a cherry tomato. Athletes then swallow the liquid, and can choose to either swallow the seaweed membrane, which is completely edible, or drop it on the ground, where it will biodegrade in about six weeks, according to Lucozade Sport. Runners can also bite off a corner of the pouch, suck out the liquid, and then drop the membrane on the ground, Lucozade Sport claims.